Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,584 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.24% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $744,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IVV opened at $442.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.20. The company has a market cap of $329.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

