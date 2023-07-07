Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $51,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $378.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.86. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $392.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

