AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,035 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

