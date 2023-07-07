14,660 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.90.

ALB opened at $227.57 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.76 and its 200 day moving average is $225.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

