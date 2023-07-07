AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Insulet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Insulet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Insulet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $277.68 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $208.54 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.02, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

