TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 188 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,809,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM opened at $141.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

