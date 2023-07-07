AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 14,536 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,742 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $426,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.70 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

