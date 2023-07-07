Argent Advisors Inc. Has $8.88 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $442.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $329.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

