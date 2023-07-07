TimeScale Financial Inc. Takes $62,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $277.68 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $208.54 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

