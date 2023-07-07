TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 9,220 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 23.6% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $442.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.97 and a 200-day moving average of $410.20. The stock has a market cap of $329.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

