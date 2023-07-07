TimeScale Financial Inc. Invests $65,000 in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XJH. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,275,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

BATS XJH opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

