Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,530 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.14% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXS stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

