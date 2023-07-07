IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,038,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PSL opened at $86.04 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.3596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

