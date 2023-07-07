IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.94% of ProShares Ultra Health Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 82,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 4th quarter worth $163,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

ProShares Ultra Health Care Price Performance

Shares of RXL stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.