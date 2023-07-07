Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 35,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 71,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.