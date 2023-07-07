Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,294.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,347.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,448.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

