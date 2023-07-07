Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

MPWR stock opened at $514.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.43 and its 200-day moving average is $460.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.