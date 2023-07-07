Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 2,536 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 509.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 730 ($9.27) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 900 ($11.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $729.60.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.