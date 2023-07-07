Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 769 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Argus decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.7 %

About Rio Tinto Group

RIO opened at $62.94 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.