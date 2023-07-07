Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $2,807,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CRH by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

