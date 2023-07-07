Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Holdings Decreased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Display Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $137.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.89 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $157.50.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

