Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 539 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Relx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Relx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Relx by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 130,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RELX opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $34.07.

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 3,040 ($38.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

