American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.48 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

