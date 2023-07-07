Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $690,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 858,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 302,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 79,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.