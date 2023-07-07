StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

