Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.