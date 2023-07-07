Eagle Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $224.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

