Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after buying an additional 1,351,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,673,000 after buying an additional 683,878 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

HDV opened at $99.57 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

