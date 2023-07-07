Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

