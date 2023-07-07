Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Can Planet Fitness Stock Regain its Pump?
- Perion Network Is Monetizing The Internet And Delivering Value
- OPEC+ Fights For Higher Oil Prices: They’re On The Way
- Are Dividend-Paying Office REITs Finally Staging A Comeback?
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.