Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

