ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $699.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $747.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $697.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

