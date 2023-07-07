Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Insider Sells $60,564.45 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 27,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $60,564.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,236,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,675.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE BFLY opened at $2.05 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 46.69% and a negative net margin of 215.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

