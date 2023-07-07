Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

