Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $75,000 in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOM stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

