ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading Down 5.1%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. 56,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 953,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Shawver sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $227,799.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,937.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,268. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

