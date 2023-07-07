IMC Chicago LLC Sells 38,727 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,727 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $290,832,000.

NYSEARCA BNO opened at $25.90 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

