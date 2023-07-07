IMC Chicago LLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLSFree Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 7.17% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,609,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TSLS opened at $18.51 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.1859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Profile

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.