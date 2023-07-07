IMC Chicago LLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS – Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 7.17% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,609,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TSLS opened at $18.51 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.1859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.