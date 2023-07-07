IMC Chicago LLC Sells 20,379 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,379 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $705,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

