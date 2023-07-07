Capital Square LLC Lowers Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 452,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,318,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 377,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Lucid Group stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.