Capital Square LLC Acquires New Stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $29,049,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TCN opened at $8.96 on Friday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $188.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Tricon Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.