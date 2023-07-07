Capital Square LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,120.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,120.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

GBCI stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.