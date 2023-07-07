Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $110,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DUK opened at $90.56 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

