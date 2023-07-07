Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 381 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $49.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

