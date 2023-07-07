Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 1,346 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 223.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 49,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 269,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the first quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 119,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 70,515 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average is $98.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

