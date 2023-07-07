Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 352 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.53.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- JetBlue Ends Alliance With American, Chance Of Spirit Merger?
- Can Planet Fitness Stock Regain its Pump?
- Perion Network Is Monetizing The Internet And Delivering Value
- OPEC+ Fights For Higher Oil Prices: They’re On The Way
- Are Dividend-Paying Office REITs Finally Staging A Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.