Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 714,611 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after acquiring an additional 968,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.