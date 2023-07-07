Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 4,810 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 226.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Fortinet by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

