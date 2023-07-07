Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.
Cirrus Logic Stock Performance
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
