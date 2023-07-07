Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

