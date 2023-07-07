10,350 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Flywire by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.52 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

Insider Activity

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $342,908.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,740,696.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $7,552,747.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,489.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $342,908.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,909 shares in the company, valued at $32,740,696.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,470,740 shares of company stock worth $133,583,812 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

